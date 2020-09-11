The P11 Pro is a great alternative to the iPads and Samsung Tabs out there. It sports a 2k OLED display with an 11.5-inch screen capable of HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. Sound is enhanced with JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos. The ultra-thin tab is also great for WFH with up to 15 hours of battery on a single charge, and support for Lenovo Pen, 128 GB storage, multiple cameras in front and rear and options to use a keyboard case.

Coming soon.

Rs. 37,000