Beyerdynamic's T5 is a 3rd-gen Tesla Hi-Fi headphone which is audiophile-grade and comes with precisely tuned sound. The T5 is a closed design headphone reducing external noise while providing crisp and natural sound as intended by source. With clear and distinct perception of voices and instruments, wearing these will make you feel in the midst of a live performance. Offering hi-res certification and a freq. response between 5 – 50,000 Hz, this is sonic bliss.

