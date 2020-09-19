The Studio Solo is a 50W Soundbar that packs a solid punch. On powering up, the SOLO lights up with LED lights for a colourful, party-like atmosphere, the sound is robust courtesy of two powerful speaker drivers with built-in sub and dual-channels. I connected via BT to my iPad and tried out #Alive on Netflix and came away impressed with the dynamic sound and ambient experience the SOLO provided in such a small form factor. Spotify on the iPhone also sounded great with Continuum by Tanerelle hitting all the right notes. Gaming was even better with Alto's Odyssey on my Pixel rocking it via Studio Solo. The best part is the rechargeable option which allowed me to place it just about anywhere. Works great with TVs too. Highly recommended!

Rs. 5,999

zoook.com

amazon.in