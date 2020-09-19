Western Digital's WD Purple SC QD 101 is a MicroSDXC card aimed at smart video recording (CCTVs and home security cameras). I tried it out on my multiple Wyze cams, Mi Home camera and Zebronics cam. The results were great, for one there was less buffering, zero screen freezes and the overall video was smooth. Also, Purple QD 101 is 4K ready for the day I start receiving 4K feeds via my security cam. One assuring feature is the ability to work between -25Deg cel to 85Deg c temperatures should the need arise in outdoor cams. This is an excellent option for mainstream video surveillance cams as well as regular 24/7 home security cams to ensure fail-safe recording in local storage. Storage starts from 32GB up to 512GB.

Price varies according to capacity.

westerndigital.com