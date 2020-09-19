Jaquar Opal Prime Sensor is an ideal choice for a safe and contact-free experience
This unique faucet comes in multiple finishes and options and is ideal for a contact-free and safe environment. The faucet requires no touch and is activated automatically depending on the proximity of your hands. This exciting sensor-activated device is part of an extensive touch-free, user and environment-friendly smart product range under the ‘Sensor & Sensibility’ tag now available from Jaquar.
Rs. 8,400
jaquar.com