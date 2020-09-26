With the Apple Store now available online in India, it’s a great time to check out the new iPad Air. An outstanding tablet, it features Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and a novel Touch ID. The Air also supports 60 per cent faster 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, P3 wide colour and Landscape stereo speakers for even better sonics. The all-screen design bridges several gaps with iPad Pros, while compatibility with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard adds to the fun. Did I mention it charges and connects via USB- C? Go buy!

Rs. 54,900

apple.com.