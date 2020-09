Aston Martin has a new Racing Simulator in collaboration with Curv, the AMR-C01 which aims to offer an ultimate luxury e-sport experience. The Sim sports a carbon fibre monocoque body and delivers a fully immersive driving experience. Hand-assembled by Curv Racing Simulators, the AMR-C01 is perfect for those who love competitive e-sports and luxury. Limited to 150 units.

Rs. 54 lakh

curvrs.com