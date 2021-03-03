Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has invited eight people to fly to the Moon with him for free

Ever dreamt of flying into space or getting to see the Moon up close? Well, here’s your chance. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has invited eight people to join him for a free voyage to the Moon on a SpaceX Starship rocket.

The mission, called ‘Dear Moon’, is scheduled for commencement in 2023.

Maezawa, who is the founder of Japan's largest online fashion retailer Zozotown, said in a video that he wants people from all backgrounds to join his mission. “It will be 10 to 12 people in all, but I will be inviting 8 people to come along on the ride,” he said.

Maezawa, who is an avid art collector, had announced earlier that he was planning to bring “six to eight artists from around the world” to join him on the six-day lunar flyby mission. “These artists will be asked to create something after they return to Earth, and these masterpieces will inspire the dreamer within all of us,” Maezawa had said.

However, he has said now that the plan has since evolved and that “maybe, every single person doing something creative could be called an artist”.

Maezawa also said in the latest video that he would pay for the entire journey and that those eight people will fly with him for free. “I will pay for the entire journey. I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private ride,” he added.

The Japanese billionaire has started a contest for the public, where everyone who pre-registers for the voyage will receive an email about the selection process.

According to Maezawa s website, the applicants need to pre-register by March 14, and the initial screening will be carried out by 21 March.

No deadlines have been given as of now for the next stages: an assignment and an online interview. However, final interviews and medical checkups are currently scheduled for May 2021.

Applicants need to reportedly meet two criteria: They should advance “whatever activity” they are involved in to “help other people and greater society in some way”, and must be “willing to support other crew members who share similar aspirations”, according to the billionaire.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had announced way back in 2018 that Maezawa would be the first passenger to the Moon on his Starship rocket. The ‘Dear Moon’ mission would be the first lunar journey by humans since 1972.

Starship is SpaceX’s ambitious spacecraft to take humans to Mars. The company has been working on prototypes to find the right design that will work for travel.

SpaceX has also announced the world’s first all-civilian mission to space at the end of 2021 in a charity-driven mission named ‘Inspiration4’, commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman. SpaceX will choose three people to ride alongside Isaacman to orbit Mars aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule every 90 minutes along a customised flight path.

Upon conclusion of the multi-day journey, Dragon will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.