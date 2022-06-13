Bitcoin and Ethereum crash to record lows amid ongoing crypto winter

The crypto winter hammered crypto currencies on Monday as the price of a single Bitcoin fell sharply to around $25,600, an 18-month low. The world's largest crypto currency further tanked 7 per cent over fears of risk-off sentiment due to a sharp rise in inflation globally, especially the US.

Bitcoin (BTC) had reached an all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. It has fallen more than 60 per cent since then. According to analysts, at this rate Bitcoin may hit a grim $14,000 this year.

In a Twitter thread, Venturefounder, a contributor at on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, forecast 2022 as Bitcoin's year to "capitulate".

"In the next 670 days, BTC will capitulate in the next 6 months and hit cycle bottom ($14-21k), then chop around $28-40k in most of 2023 and be at ~$40k again by next halving (sic)." one of the tweets read.

The likely bottom range, at $14,000, would represent a drop of around 80 per cent for Bitcoin from the all-time high of $68,000.

Ether (ETH), the second largest crypto currency, also fell considerably. Ethereum prices were hammered over the weekend, sending the world's second-largest digital asset back below its 2018 peak.

On-chain analytics provider Glassnode reported that the Ethereum market has fallen below the 'ETH Realized Price' of $1,781. On Monday, the crypto currency plunged to $1,355, resulting in unrealized losses of more than 40 per cent.