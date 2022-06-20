Meta’s Avatars Store will let you purchase your avatar's outfit online  

People can now purchase outfits by Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne for their avatars on Avatars Store

Tech giant Meta, formerly called Facebook, has announced that it will launch a digital clothing store, Avatars Store, that will let users purchase outfits for their avatar.

In a Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company will launch Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger so that users can buy digital clothes to style their avatars.

"Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I am excited to add more brands and bring this to virtual reality (VR) soon too (sic)." Zuckerberg added.

The online store will begin rolling out next week in selected countries and will initially offer digital outfits from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne. Last year Balenciaga partnered with Fortnite to offer Balenciaga skins to players. Players could purchase branded hoodies for their characters. There is also a Gucci Town in the game Roblox, which also has a garden bearing the brand’s logo and a virtual store.

The tech giant has not revealed any pricing information for these digital outfits.

Recently, Meta has added parental controls to all Quest VR headsets that will allow parents to keep a tab on underage users' screen time and receive approval requests for purchases. "This is just a starting point, informed by careful collaboration with industry experts, and we will continue to grow and evolve our parental supervision tools over time (sic)." the company said in a blogpost.