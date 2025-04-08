Nintendo confirms users will have to pay to press the C button

This suggests that users will discover that GameChat functions similarly to Discord's video chat on PC, allowing friends to communicate in handheld or docked mode using a built-in microphone and stream gameplay to one another. There’s even an optional camera for video chatting or overlaying on streams.

However, if you do not have an active NSO membership, the C button on your Switch 2 will essentially be useless. It seems you won’t have the option to remap it, turning it into a constant reminder of the annual $19.99 fee you might end up paying to Nintendo.

According to Trinen, the C button carries a cost because GameChat is considered an integral part of the overall platform experience, with NSO being essential to the Nintendo Switch 2 ecosystem. He mentioned some exclusive benefits for Switch 2 subscribers, such as access to classic GameCube titles and free upgrades for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

This subscription fee will be in addition to the console's price, which is expected to start at $449.99, and could potentially increase depending on U.S. President Trump’s tariffs. We’ll have to wait until the Switch 2 launches in June to determine if GameChat is worth the investment.