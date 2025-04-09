Elon Musk quits Path of Exile 2 livestream after being roasted by gamers

Some gamers even joked about purchasing early access to Path of Exile 2 just to publicly ask him to pay up. Others dredged up comments from his estranged daughter Vivian, who recently branded her father a gaming fraud, suggesting he was carried through Overwatch by his children.

Despite the barrage of comments, Musk pressed on. Sort of. He played techno music (including tracks by ex-partner Grimes), maintained a stoic silence, and navigated chat settings with all the grace of someone trying to exit a Zoom call on a microwave.

Then came a cutting remark from a user who honed in on the playlist: “Not him trying to drown out the haters with music made by his ex who hates him. Peak loser behaviour.” After a while, clearly rattled, Musk reportedly muttered expletives and when his digital avatar perished for the third time, Musk grumbled something about a connection issue and rage-quit the stream. The video was subsequently removed, but, of course, nothin on the Internet can truly disappear.

Reddit users quickly archived the footage and were even quicker with their commentary. “Claiming he lost the connection while clearly still online? Classic,” one user wrote. “He’ll blame Starlink before admitting he sucks at games.” Another expressed their thoughts more bluntly: “A 53-year-old man baby. Embarrassing.”