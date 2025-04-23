BGMI Players can now unlock free rewards with official redeem codes; find more details

For the first time, Krafton has introduced official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), available for use from April 22 to June 6, 2025. Players nationwide can take advantage of these codes on a first-come, first-served basis to enhance their gaming experience. The redeem codes will provide access to a variety of exclusive rewards, including unique skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) rolls out its first batch of official redeem codes

Players will have the opportunity to acquire high-value Pink and Purple-grade items, allowing for enhanced customization and the ability to create a distinct identity in-game. These redeem codes must be utilized through BGMI's official website, where players can begin the redemption process at midnight on April 22 and continue until June 6, 2025. The method is straightforward: players visit the official BGMI website, input their character ID along with the redeem code and a verification code. Successful redemptions will deliver rewards directly to the player’s in-game mail.

However, there are limitations to keep in mind — each code can only be redeemed by ten users, and players are allowed to redeem one code each day, with a maximum of two codes overall before the deadline. Quick action will be essential to secure these rewards.

KRAFTON India’s Head of Publishing, Minu Lee, said, “BGMI has been at the heart of India’s mobile gaming revolution, and we’re humbled by the love and support of our 200 million-strong community. With the launch of redeem codes, we’re giving back to the community that has given us everything.”