Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order: Here’s what you need to know

Great news for all gamers because this is the time to level up your gaming universe– the Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way (and it's not playing around)! Imagine sleeker graphics, turbo-charged performance, and a hybrid console that redefines portable play.

The next evolution of the Switch brings games to life with a dazzling 1080p handheld display and up to 4K resolution on your TV. With support for HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps means vivid color, cinematic clarity, and buttery-smooth gameplay, it can be your new gaming reality.

Where and when to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?

The Switch 2 will release on 5th June but enthusiasts can already secure their chance of getting their hands on it by— you guessed it, Pre-ordering the Switch! And guess what? It opens today, April 24. With several places opening up their pre-order windows at different times and offering exciting deals, now’s the time to act fast.

Nintendo has said that 2.2 million people applied to pre-order a Switch on the My Nintendo Store in Japan alone and also warned that a number of people will miss out.