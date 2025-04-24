Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order: Here’s what you need to know

Great news for all gamers because this is the time to level up your gaming universe– the Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way (and it's not playing around)! Imagine sleeker graphics, turbo-charged performance, and a hybrid console that redefines portable play.
The next evolution of the Switch brings games to life with a dazzling 1080p handheld display and up to 4K resolution on your TV. With support for HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps means vivid color, cinematic clarity, and buttery-smooth gameplay, it can be your new gaming reality.
The Switch 2 will release on 5th June but enthusiasts can already secure their chance of getting their hands on it by— you guessed it, Pre-ordering the Switch! And guess what? It opens today, April 24. With several places opening up their pre-order windows at different times and offering exciting deals, now’s the time to act fast.
Nintendo has said that 2.2 million people applied to pre-order a Switch on the My Nintendo Store in Japan alone and also warned that a number of people will miss out.
Whether you're trading in your old console at GameStop for a sweet discount, braving the digital queues at Best Buy and Target, or opting for Walmart’s smooth delivery promise, each retailer brings its own perks to the table. So sharpen your refresh buttons, because each second counts.
GameStop
In-store pre-orders for the Switch 2 started on April 24, with online pre-orders at 8:30 PM IST. GameStop offers trade-ins for up to $175 for Switch OLED, $125 for standard Switch, and $100 for Switch Lite. Launch night pickup starts at 9:30 AM IST on June 5.
Best Buy
Pre-orders began at 9:30 AM IST on April 24, with customers placed in a virtual queue. Many stores will open at 9:30 AM IST on June 5 for in-store pickup.
Nintendo Direct
Pre-orders via Nintendo Direct require registration through your Nintendo Account. Eligible users will receive an invitation email starting May 8, valid for 72 hours. Priority is given to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with 12 months of membership and 50+ hours of gameplay.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)