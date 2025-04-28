5 mistakes you should avoid while using AC this summer

This summer is already sizzling and it's only April! Air conditioning becomes a key part of our life during Indian summers and even though we may use it every day, very few consumers know how to use it right. Mindful consumption can not only save you quite a bit of money but can also stop you from wasting energy and affecting the environment.
For instance, did you know that the location of the AC unit is critical for optimal performance? An AC unit placed in a location where it’s constantly exposed to direct sunlight or blocked by trees will struggle to cool effectively. Direct sunlight, and proximity to heat-producing appliances impacts the efficiency of the cooling process and necessitates and will also need to run longer. Here are a few basic things you need to know about using an AC in peak summer.
Incorrect settings and scheduling
Many users fail to adjust their settings appropriately for the time of day and the external temperature. For instance, setting the temperature too low, especially during the hottest part of the day, wastes energy without noticeable advantage. This is particularly true when the home is unoccupied.
And neglecting to adjust settings for different seasons or activities like entertaining leads to unnecessary energy consumption. This becomes more problematic in poorly insulated homes. Regular checks and minor adjustments to the thermostat setting are crucial for maximising AC efficiency.
Inadequate Air Circulation
A common oversight is neglecting proper air circulation within the home. Blocking vents with furniture, curtains, or other items significantly reduces the effectiveness of the AC unit. This forces the AC to work harder, consuming more energy and potentially causing uneven cooling throughout the house. Ensuring that air vents are unobstructed and that the AC unit itself isn't obstructed directly influences the overall comfort and efficiency of the system. Consider strategically placing furniture to allow for maximum airflow.
Overlooking Ductwork Issues
This problem often arises if you skip regular servicing sessions. Ductwork problems often go unnoticed, but they have a significant impact on cooling performance. Leaks, blockages, or poor insulation in the ductwork can lead to significant energy loss. Insufficient insulation in the ducts allows heat to enter and warm the air before it reaches the room, necessitating greater cooling effort by the AC unit. Regular checks for air leaks, and appropriate sealing of the ductwork, are important for improved energy efficiency.
Ignoring Regular Maintenance
Preventive maintenance is often overlooked, yet it's vital for ensuring the long-term health and efficiency of your AC unit. Ignoring regular filter changes allows dust and debris to accumulate, reducing airflow and potentially damaging the compressor and other internal components. Ignoring professional servicing can lead to inefficient cooling, increased energy consumption, and more frequent costly repairs.
This can also involve problems such as clogged condensate drains, leading to water damage, and refrigerant leaks, both of which have severe consequences and should be addressed promptly.
Using the AC Incorrectly with Other Appliances
Some users operate the AC concurrently with energy-intensive appliances like ovens, dishwashers, and clothes dryers. These appliances generate significant heat, effectively neutralising the cooling efforts of the AC, demanding increased workload and raising energy bills. Scheduling the use of these appliances when the AC is not running is ideal.