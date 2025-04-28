5 mistakes you should avoid while using AC this summer

This summer is already sizzling and it's only April! Air conditioning becomes a key part of our life during Indian summers and even though we may use it every day, very few consumers know how to use it right. Mindful consumption can not only save you quite a bit of money but can also stop you from wasting energy and affecting the environment.

Mistakes you should avoid while using an AC this summer

For instance, did you know that the location of the AC unit is critical for optimal performance? An AC unit placed in a location where it’s constantly exposed to direct sunlight or blocked by trees will struggle to cool effectively. Direct sunlight, and proximity to heat-producing appliances impacts the efficiency of the cooling process and necessitates and will also need to run longer. Here are a few basic things you need to know about using an AC in peak summer.