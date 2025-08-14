More US states push AI out of therapy settings; here's why

More and more people are using chatbots to share their thoughts and feelings instead of opening up to human therapists. But several US states are pushing back. Illinois has become the third state to pass a law prohibiting licensed therapists from using AI to make treatment decisions or communicate directly with patients, following similar crackdowns in Utah and Nevada.

3rd US state cracks down on AI use in therapy

The new law called “Therapy Resources Oversight” forbids therapists from making treatment decisions based on what ChatGPT or other Large Language Model(LLM) platform oversight.

The law also prevents companies from marketing chatbots full-fledged therapy tools without a licensed professional involved.

Violations could result in civil penalties of up to $10,000, with enforcement based on public complaints that the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation would investigate.

In May, Utah implemented rules to curb AI’s involvement in therapy, and Nevada followed in June with a similar crackdown on AI companies providing mental health services.