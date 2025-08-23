India bans real-money games; here's what it means

India's popular online gaming industry currently has a value of 320 crore. However, despite the booming success, the new Bill, if turned into law, will criminalise popular betting and gaming platforms like My11Circle, card games including poker and other online lotteries.

Banks and financial institutions will also not be allowed to enable online transactions on these platforms. Moreover, according to reports, the online real-money platforms have also begun laying off employees.

Now, Parliament will await President Droupadi Murmu's assent for the Bill to become an Act.

Apps banned previously

Earlier on June 29, 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, including very popular ones like TikTok. Later on November 20, 43 more apps were banned.

Last month, the central government had ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms and associated mobile applications, including known ones like ALTBalaji and Ullu, for allegedly showcasing obscenity, vulgarity, and in at times ‘pornographic’ content.