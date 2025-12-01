Quentin Tarantino just revealed why he made the Yuki’s Revenge Fortnite animation

“I get to do my Yuki’s Revenge. It would be a different story if Epic Games came to me and said can you come up with something new to do with Kill Bill. I’m not saying that wouldn’t be cool. But it wouldn’t be organic. It would be me making something cool to take advantage of the situation. This is a lost chapter that I always wanted to see the light of day, and now it has.”

Quentin Tarantino also added that Fortnite’s in-game universe and storytelling was a key factor that made the partnership compelling. “Bringing this into Fortnite sounded cool and felt like a wonderful fit for the game world and the characters. I was waiting for when the time was right, and Fortnite was right — something cinematic inside a much bigger world.”

Uma Thurman also called her first experience as an animated character “exciting” as the project was treated like an actual film with Tarantino directing it.

For a very limited window, The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge will screen in select theaters alongside the re-release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. At the same time, Fortnite players can watch the animated short for free in-game as part of the Chapter 7 launch.

The crossover also extends into gameplay, with The Bride now available through the Fortnite Chapter 7 Battle Pass. Additionally, the Gogo Yubari skin, which initially offered as a Fandango promotional giveaway tied to the theatrical release.