Collector goes viral for huge stash of first-edition Kabuto Pokémon cards from 1999 Fossil set

Pokemon cards remain a global, multi-billion dollar market driven mainly by nostalgia, although some collectors are simply excited about finding rare cards and some even consider a long-term investment.

And a collector nicknamed Kabuto King is on a mission to collect every first-edition Pokémon card featuring the fossil Pokémon Kabuto. His collection currently stands at 1,783 cards and is growing, and that's naturally garnering quite a bit of attention from interested buyers online.

Longtime fans know Kabuto as a classic creature from the original Pokémon Red and Blue games. Unlike most monsters, it must first be obtained as a fossil and then revived. Kabuto is classified as a Rock/Water type, and its design is similar to an ancient brown crab. In the game, players can choose between Kabuto and its counterpart fossil Pokémon, Omanyte.