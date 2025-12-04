Collector goes viral for huge stash of first-edition Kabuto Pokémon cards from 1999 Fossil set

Pokemon cards remain a global, multi-billion dollar market driven mainly by nostalgia, although some collectors are simply excited about finding rare cards and some even consider a long-term investment.
And a collector nicknamed Kabuto King is on a mission to collect every first-edition Pokémon card featuring the fossil Pokémon Kabuto. His collection currently stands at 1,783 cards and is growing, and that's naturally garnering quite a bit of attention from interested buyers online.
Longtime fans know Kabuto as a classic creature from the original Pokémon Red and Blue games. Unlike most monsters, it must first be obtained as a fossil and then revived. Kabuto is classified as a Rock/Water type, and its design is similar to an ancient brown crab. In the game, players can choose between Kabuto and its counterpart fossil Pokémon, Omanyte.
What's really interesting is that Kabuto King began documenting his collecting journey on X in early August, when his entire stash totalled 69 Kabuto cards. Eventually, he started posting daily updates showcasing dozens of new additions at a time.
In August, his post announcing he had reached 737 cards went viral, finally putting his quest on the map. It's important to note that despite its uniqueness, Kabuto isn’t typically a favorite pick. And it's actually an overlooked Pokémon, which makes this collection a special one since there are probably several collectors across the globe collecting the more popular Pokemon like Charizard or Pikachu.
Kabuto King recently shared that he is selling off one signed Kabuto card on eBay, and its proceeds will go to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
In the description on the auction site, he wrote, "All money from this auction goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Will post donation confirmation/receipt on X."
He further added, "This is the first ever 1st edition Kabuto I’ve signed, and the only one to ever leave my collection. I want to use this moment to help a good cause. This card is a piece of Pokemon history. Good luck and thank you all."