GTA Online A Safehouse in the Hills DLC: Michael's comeback, new mansions and a major fan theory

His presence confirms that the official ending of Grand Theft Auto 5 is Option C, also known as the “Deathwish” mission, the only finale where all three protagonists, Michael, Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, survive. Franklin has always been alive in GTA Online and has featured as a recurring character since its early days, while Trevor has long appeared as a mission-giver and through various calls. With Michael finally rejoining them, the trio is complete, cementing “Deathwish” as the canonical conclusion to the game’s storyline.

Until now, Michael’s fate had remained uncertain, unlike Franklin, who has become a permanent resident of the online world, and Trevor, who has maintained an active role. Michael’s return, alongside Amanda, finally settles the decade-long question of whether the former bank robber succeeded in pursuing his dream of becoming a Hollywood film producer.

Michael’s reappearance has also sparked fresh speculation among fans on whether this means that Rockstar is wrapping up its long run with the GTA 5 universe, or is it laying the groundwork for a possible cameo by the iconic trio in the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6? With GTA 6 now delayed until November 2026, it's possible that Michael, Franklin, and Trevor could make an appearance in the next chapter of the franchise.