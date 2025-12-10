Call of Duty will no longer do back-to-back releases in the same series, after disappointing Black Ops 7 reviews

Activision is implementing a major long-term change to its Call of Duty strategy. It's no secret that Black Ops 7 was widely panned by gamers and critics owing to its disjointed, online-only, AI-generated assets, lack of innovation and technical issues. And now, the publisher has decided to move away from releasing consecutive games within the same sub-series.

Going forward, neither Black Ops nor Modern Warfare will receive back-to-back installments, which marks a big shift in how the franchise will be paced in the years ahead.

Call of Duty will no longer be getting back-to-back Modern Warfare or Black Ops releases

"We will no longer do back-to-back releases of Modern Warfare or Black Ops games," Activision said in the official announcement. "The reasons are many, but the main one is to ensure we provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year."