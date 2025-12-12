Tomb Raider: Catalyst takes Lara Croft to North India, set to release in 2027
Amazon Game Studios has unveiled a new Tomb Raider game titled Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which marks a fresh creative direction for the franchise as Lara Croft heads into a new adventure set in Northern India. The studio also announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a modern reinterpretation of the 1996 original. Legacy of Atlantis will arrive in 2026, followed by Catalyst in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam
Tomb Raider: Catalyst has been developed by Crystal Dynamics since 2022, and represents a major shift for the series. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, it’s being promoted as the largest Tomb Raider game to date. It follows Lara as she explores newly unearthed locations and confronts forces that blend the past with the present.
According to Amazon Game Studios, the story begins when a catastrophic event unleashes long-hidden mysteries and the powers linked to them. Driven to uncover the cause behind the turmoil in Northern India, Lara must deal with rival explorers, uncertain alliances, and emerging threats, all while trying to contain knowledge with potentially global repercussions.
Amazon Game Studios added, “Get ready to embark on the largest Tomb Raider adventure to date. Tomb Raider: Catalyst features a vertically rich platforming playground of seamless wilderness layered with hidden depths of discovery. Lara will explore dense jungles, scale towering mountains, and descend into mysterious ruins using her richly customised adventure tech. With unmatched wit alongside athletic prowess, there are no secrets she can’t overcome.”
The game will take Lara Croft through environments inspired by Peru, Greece, Egypt, and a Mediterranean island, where she must cross dangerous terrain, outsmart trap-filled mechanisms, and face aggressive wildlife while hunting down fragments of the Scion artefact.
The studio added that players can expect acrobatic traversal, hidden collectibles, and puzzle sequences crafted to echo the structure and feel of the 1996 classic.
The studio also noted that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is being developed by Crystal Dynamics alongside Flying Wild Hog. Positioned as a modern reimagining of Lara’s original 1996 adventure, it will feature updated gameplay design, contemporary graphics, and fresh content aimed at appealing to long-time fans as well as new players.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.