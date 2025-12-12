Tomb Raider: Catalyst takes Lara Croft to North India, set to release in 2027

Amazon Game Studios has unveiled a new Tomb Raider game titled Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which marks a fresh creative direction for the franchise as Lara Croft heads into a new adventure set in Northern India. The studio also announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a modern reinterpretation of the 1996 original. Legacy of Atlantis will arrive in 2026, followed by Catalyst in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst has been developed by Crystal Dynamics since 2022, and represents a major shift for the series. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, it’s being promoted as the largest Tomb Raider game to date. It follows Lara as she explores newly unearthed locations and confronts forces that blend the past with the present.