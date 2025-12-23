Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stripped of Indie Awards over generative AI use

“The Indie Game Awards have a hard stance on the use of gen AI throughout the nomination process and during the ceremony itself,” the statement reads. “When it was submitted for consideration, representatives of Sandfall Interactive agreed that no gen AI was used in the development of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

“In light of Sandfall Interactive confirming the use of gen AI on the day of the Indie Game Awards 2025 premiere, this does disqualify Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from its nomination.”

Following Clair Obscur’s disqualification, the honours will be reassigned to the runners-up. Sorry We’re Closed will now receive the Debut Game award, while Blue Prince has been named Game of the Year.

According to users on Reddit, generative AI was reportedly used to produce newspaper textures in Expedition 33, assets that are said to have since been removed from the game.

"Unbelievably funny how this only came to light now. it was publicly reported months ago but I guess people just didn't want it to be true?" a user wrote on Reddit.

Another Redditor shared, "Studios are going to start taking a don’t ask don’t tell stance on AI usage to maintain plausible deniability, and then hang individual employees out to dry if it’s ever detected."