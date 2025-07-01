This tech giant is set to face an antitrust trial over alleged smartphone monopoly

Apple is forced to confront a sweeping antitrust lawsuit after a federal judge allowed the case to continue. U.S. District Judge Julien Neals in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday turned down Apple’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed against the company in which the DOJ alleged Apple engaged in illegal behaviour to monopolise the U.S. smartphone market.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of restricting competition by abusing control of the App Store

Filed in March 2024 by the DOJ joined by attorneys general in multiple U.S. states and Washington, D.C., the government alleges Apple’s third-party app and device vendor restrictions were created to keep users locked in to its ecosystem and to discourage switching. The Epic Games didn’t quite look like the thorough victory for Apple in its case against Apple that it looked like when District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers made her original ruling in September of 2021.