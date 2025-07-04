Ferrari's Amalfi is a sleek successor to the Roma and is its most affordable car yet

Ferrari has officially introduced its latest grand tourer, the Amalfi, positioned as the successor to the Roma and set to become the brand’s most affordable model. While it shares the same platform as the Roma, the Amalfi features a refreshed design, performance upgrades, and modern tech enhancements

It's design is inspired by Italy’s southern coast Amalfi

Named after the breathtaking Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, the car mirrors the beauty and sophistication of its namesake. Though built on the Roma's platform, every body panel is new, offering a more defined identity. The front fascia takes cues from the Ferrari Purosangue, showcasing a long bonnet, hidden-style LED headlamps, and neatly integrated DRLs. A large mesh grille, aggressive splitter, and functional air intakes not only enhance its appearance but also improve aerodynamics and turbo cooling.

While the GT silhouette remains largely unchanged, the Amalfi gets 20-inch alloy wheels and revised LED taillamps.

Inside, the Ferrari Amalfi embraces modern tech without sacrificing luxury. The central spine has been redesigned with a sleeker, more angular profile milled from aluminium, housing the gear selector and control functions. A major update comes in the form of a 10.25-inch landscape infotainment screen (replacing the 8.4-inch vertical one), now compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The driver’s display has grown to 15.6 inches, while the 8.8-inch passenger display remains. Notably, Ferrari has reverted to physical controls on the steering wheel, replacing the capacitive touch buttons that had received mixed feedback from users.