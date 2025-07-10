Call of Duty: WWII removed from Microsoft store after gamers' PCs have been hacked

After players PCs got hacked while playing the title, Activision pulls down Call of Duty: WWII from the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass. As per reports, a critical, technical vulnerability in the game allowed hackers to take control of the users’ computers, which made the video game makers, Activision, make the game offline.

Call of Duty: WWII removed from Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass amid hacking concerns

The concerns were reported just after a few days after the Call of Duty: WWII game was added to Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service. Within a week, players started facing issues like freezing of computers mid-game, command prompts and Notepad opening, forced shutdowns and even desktop wallpapers being changed automatically. Some users have also received messages directly from the hackers saying that their systems have been compromised through a remote code execution (RCE) exploit.

What is Remote Code Execution?

Remote Code Execution or RCE is an exploit that allows a hacker to run malicious code on a victim’s PC and take full control of the system. Though this challenge was patched in the "Steam" version of the game, the version Microsoft uploaded to the Store was older and still had this bug in it, leading the players getting hacked.

The game uses a P2P networking, meaning a player’s computer will act as the server for the match, which made it even easier for hackers to attack players during online games.

A lot of gamers posted photos and videos which showed their PCs getting hacked during a match. After these posts went viral, popular streamers advised their followers to stay away from the game till the issue is fixed.

Though Activision has taken the Microsoft Store version of the game offline to investigate, there is no confirmation about why they pulled the game or when the game will be back on the store. The game is still available on Steam, and the reviews section is full of users discouraging others from downloading the game.