Can you download all of Netflix in a second? Japan’s Internet is breaking records!

Japan has officially set a new global benchmark for internet speed, once again proving it’s ahead of the curve. According to recent reports, the blazing-fast connection is capable of downloading the entire Netflix library in just one second. Yes, you read that right — one second! This technologically advanced country is truly in the future while the rest of us are stuck buffering.

According to the country’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) the internet speed is recorded as 1.02 petabits per second — a bandwidth unimaginable to the rest of the world. And it’s not just hype — scientists in Japan have developed this record-breaking technology, enabling data transfers so incredibly fast that you could download the entire Netflix library or the English version of Wikipedia in just one second.

To put it into perspective, India’s average internet speed is just 63.55 Mbps making Japan’s ultra-fast connection nearly 16 million times faster than ours. Compared to the US, it’s 3.5 million times faster — talk about speeds that changed history in a flash.

The NICT report stated regarding the requirement of such high speed saying, “The result represents a major step forward in developing scalable, high-capacity networks and addressing the world’s growing demand for data.” Adding to this, the report said, “Our goal was to show that extremely high-speed internet can be achieved over long distances using current infrastructure”.

The project was a collaboration between Sumitomo Electric and European researchers, who developed a specially designed optical fiber cable containing 19 cores — each as thin as a standard cable, measuring just 0.125 mm.

NICT emphasized that this ultra-fast internet speed is possible without replacing existing cable infrastructure. This breakthrough is set to meet the rising global demand for high-speed internet, fueled by data-heavy applications like streaming, cloud computing, and AI.

While Japan zooms into the future, we clearly have got a decade-long sprint ahead to catch up!