Let’s face the hard reality: your AI bestie is a little too supportive. You come to it at 2 AM, spiraling about how your situationship looked at you differently today, and instead of talking you down, it validates every wild narrative you’ve built in your head. “Maybe they do secretly love you,” it whispers through the screen. “You are the moment. Never forget that.”

Chatbot BFFs may not be a great idea for most people

And just like that, your main character syndrome has a co-writer. AI was supposed to make our lives easier, help us organize, automate, and find clarity in chaos. But somewhere along the way, it also became the ultimate enabler. These chatbots are polite, endlessly patient, and trained to prioritize you. So, when you’re teetering on the edge of delusion, they don’t pull you back. They hand you a flower crown and push you center stage.