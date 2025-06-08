Imagine Dragons brothers unveil new video game, Last Flag

Imagine Dragons has been a key part of the gaming industry thanks to their music and collaborations with major gaming franchises. Their rise in gaming fame began with their 2014 hit “Warriors,” created for the League of Legends World Championship.
The band also composed “Enemy,” the theme song for the animated series Arcane, based on the game’s universe. Imagine Dragons also contributed a track to Starfield, Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG. And now the band's frontman, Dan Reynold,s is set to launch a brand new video game.
In 2020, Dan Reynolds teamed up with his brother Mac to launch Night Street Games. Five years later, the studio unveiled its debut title during the Summer Game Fest 2025. A longtime gaming enthusiast, Dan Reynolds has previously bridged the worlds of music and gaming. Imagine Dragons created a track for the 2024 League of Legends World Championship and also composed the theme for Arcane, the LoL-inspired TV series.
The band also contributed a song to Starfield, so it’s no surprise that Dan and Mac Reynolds decided to dive deeper into the industry by developing a game of their own. Their first title, Last Flag, is a 5v5 multiplayer experience centred around a straightforward goal: one team hides a flag, while the opposing team must locate it and hold it for one minute to claim victory.
The game's trailer showcased various playable classes, each equipped with distinct abilities and weapon sets.
In a recent interview, Dan Reynolds shared, “I’m making the whole soundtrack, I’m doing voices, I did all the rough sketches of characters, and then we brought in really great artists to make everything way better than I could possibly ever do.”