Imagine Dragons brothers unveil new video game, Last Flag

Imagine Dragons has been a key part of the gaming industry thanks to their music and collaborations with major gaming franchises. Their rise in gaming fame began with their 2014 hit “Warriors,” created for the League of Legends World Championship.

Did Imagine Dragons release a new video game?

The band also composed “Enemy,” the theme song for the animated series Arcane, based on the game’s universe. Imagine Dragons also contributed a track to Starfield, Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG. And now the band's frontman, Dan Reynold,s is set to launch a brand new video game.

In 2020, Dan Reynolds teamed up with his brother Mac to launch Night Street Games. Five years later, the studio unveiled its debut title during the Summer Game Fest 2025. A longtime gaming enthusiast, Dan Reynolds has previously bridged the worlds of music and gaming. Imagine Dragons created a track for the 2024 League of Legends World Championship and also composed the theme for Arcane, the LoL-inspired TV series.