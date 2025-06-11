Doctors at Columbia University Fertility Center report first pregnancy through an AI procedure

Doctors at Columbia University Fertility Center have announced what they believe is the first successful pregnancy made possible through a new artificial intelligence system. The couple involved had been trying to conceive for nearly 20 years.

Did AI contribute in a human pregnancy?

This breakthrough, led by Dr. Zev Williams, director of the center, targets azoospermia, a condition where no detectable sperm is found in a man’s ejaculate. Male-related issues cause about 40% of infertility cases in the U.S., with azoospermia accounting for around 10% of those.

Traditionally, options were limited, often involving the use of donor sperm. While a sample from an azoospermic man may appear normal, microscopic analysis usually reveals no sperm, only debris. Given that sperm are the smallest human cells, even expert technicians rarely locate any in such samples.