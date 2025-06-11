Doctors at Columbia University Fertility Center report first pregnancy through an AI procedure

Doctors at Columbia University Fertility Center have announced what they believe is the first successful pregnancy made possible through a new artificial intelligence system. The couple involved had been trying to conceive for nearly 20 years.
This breakthrough, led by Dr. Zev Williams, director of the center, targets azoospermia, a condition where no detectable sperm is found in a man’s ejaculate. Male-related issues cause about 40% of infertility cases in the U.S., with azoospermia accounting for around 10% of those.
Traditionally, options were limited, often involving the use of donor sperm. While a sample from an azoospermic man may appear normal, microscopic analysis usually reveals no sperm, only debris. Given that sperm are the smallest human cells, even expert technicians rarely locate any in such samples.
The new solution involves AI. Williams and his team developed the technology over five years. It uses an AI-powered algorithm alongside a fluidic chip that channels the semen through a microscopic tube. When the AI detects sperm, that small fraction is directed into a separate channel for collection. These isolated sperm can then be preserved or used for fertilization, offering new hope to couples facing severe male infertility.