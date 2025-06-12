Did Tim Cook really fire the designer behind Apple’s ‘Liquid Glass’ interface?

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2025, the company introduced its bold new 'Liquid Glass' interface, and rolled it out across iOS 26, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and VisionOS. The 'Liquid Glass' interface features translucent panels, layered blur effects, and fluid depth, that has been inspired by the spatial design of Vision Pro, the interface aims to offer a visually immersive experience. But cryptic posts by the maker behind this interface, Jon Yongfook, got us confused.

What Jon Yongfook wrote on X?

"I was fired by Apple today.

Me and my design team have spent the last 18 months tirelessly testing different levels of gaussian blur on backgrounds when foreground elements are in focus.

If you are looking for experts in the blur, glass liquid, grass or fur UI space, lmk."