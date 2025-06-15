A pretty big free iPhone upgrade is on its way; here's how you can get it first

However, if you're eager to experience the new features ahead of time, there’s good news. Apple has revealed that the Public Beta version of iOS 26 will be available starting next month. This allows users to register and test the update early, well before its global release.

"New public betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, HomePod software 26, watchOS 26 and AirPods Firmware are coming soon," Apple said.

"As a member of the Apple Beta Software Programme, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think," the brand added.

"The Apple Beta Software Programme lets you try pre-release software and provide feedback to help us make it even better."

Apple users wo are interested can sign up in the Apple Beta page. Once the update officially launches, you'll be able to download it and try it out for yourself.

However, Apple strongly recommends avoiding installation of the beta on your primary device. Since it's a pre-release version, it could contain bugs or performance issues.

That’s pretty much the purpose of the beta program, to allow Apple to identify and fix any problems through user feedback before the final version is rolled out.