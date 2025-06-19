20-year-old IIT-ian earns global recognition at the WWDC 2025 Swift Student Challenge

Gaurav Kukreja doesn’t fit your typical profile of an app developer. The 20-year old Biological Sciences and Bioengineering student entering his final year at IIT Kanpur was one of the 50 top Distinguished Winners who were invited to attend the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Apple’s headquarters in California where, over the course of the last week, student developers had the opportunity to deep dive into labs sessions with Apple platform experts and learn from the other developers…and each other.

An app developer’s story to global recognition, from IIT to WWDC

Held under the aegis of the Swift Student Challenge each year at WWDC, the recognition is more than just a contest for student app developers – it is a launchpad for future technologists, with top submissions not only winning rich global recognition but also real-world engineering exposure, mentorship and a peer network of other students globally. Along the sidelines of the WWDC event, Indulge met up with Gaurav as he demoed his app, ResQ to Apple CEO Tim Cook, and walked through a journey that will certainly serve to inspire many other students in India.

Hailing from Faridabad in the National Capital Region, Gaurav’s journey to Cupertino started a few years ago when he started coding in the C programming language, before quickly moving onto web and app development.

Alongside his schedule at IIT-K, Gaurav started picking up on Swift through self-study and online courses, and his interest in biology and technology, not to forget him having witnessed first-hand instances of epileptic seizure and alcohol poisoning on his campus, drove much of the inspiration behind his app, ResQ. Speaking of which, the app was built, in true collegiate style, on heavy doses of caffeine-powered all-nighters (and skipped classes!), thinking up and designing the app in 13 days flat in time for the WWDC evaluation deadlines.