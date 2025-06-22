Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh: Post Malone, prize pool, tickets and more

This year’s Esports World Cup features an unprecedented $70 million prize pool, which is the largest in the history of esports (last year’s pool came up to $62.5 million). The 2025 edition will feature 25 tournaments across 24 titles, spanning genres like shooters, strategy, sports, fighting, and mobile games.

New additions include blitz-format chess, with grandmasters like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura expected to compete, along with Valorant, Crossfire, and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Some of the favourites include Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, EA Sports FC 25 and Street Fighter 6.

The event will conclude with the New Global Sport Conference on August 23–24, bringing together leaders from gaming, sports, tech, and media for networking and industry dialogue.

Tickets are now on sale and weekly passes start at 999 SAR (approximately $266), with daily ticket prices to be announced closer to the event's launch.