Death Stranding 2: On The Beach release date; Hideo Kojima’s pandemic-inspired sequel coming soon

Set in a world still reeling from devastation, the sequel now spans across Mexico and Australia, inviting players into new terrains and dangers. Like the original, which mixed hiking-sim aesthetics with sci-fi horror, On The Beach blends gameplay with meditation on life, death, and the desperate need for human connection. Lea Seydoux reprises her role in 3D, while new cast members include Elle Fanning and none other than George Miller, the visionary behind Mad Max: Fury Road. The soundtrack is composed by Woodkid, adding his signature cinematic melancholy to Hideo’s wild world-building.

Hideo’s fusion of storytelling, celebrity, and game design continues to stretch the limits of the medium. The first Death Stranding was divisive but has since clocked over 20 million players. It’s also heading to the big screen, with a feature film in development at indie powerhouse A24, alongside an animated project. And Hideo isn’t stopping. He’s also working on OD, a psychological horror title co-written with filmmaker Jordan Peele, and PHYSINT, a new espionage game echoing his legendary Metal Gear roots. As the world looks to rebuild in the wake of global upheaval, Death Stranding 2 asks: can we still find ways to truly connect?