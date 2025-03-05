Tim Cook teases new Apple product with ‘There’s something in the Air’ video

In a recent post on social media platform X, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a video hinting at an upcoming product launch. The video features the phrase "There's something in the air," suggesting a highly anticipated debut of the MacBook Air equipped with the new M4 chip. This will mark Apple's second product launch in 2025, following the introduction of the iPhone 16e, which is the most budget-friendly option in the iPhone 16 line-up.
Apple is reportedly looking to unveil an upgraded MacBook Air series, likely phasing out the MacBook Air M2. While the revamped MacBook Air is expected to take center stage, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted in his weekly newsletter that Apple might also reveal a new version of the iPad Air during this event. The iPad Air M3 is anticipated to succeed the current iPad Air M2.
Moreover, reports suggest that the MacBook Air M4 will include higher RAM capacity which will support up to 32GB of RAM, up from 24GB, two additional CPU cores and improved memory bandwidth, a 12MP center Stage camera for video calls and an improved display support with ability to run two external displays while using the built-in screen.
Internally, Apple might increase the maximum RAM capacity of the MacBook Air due to the capabilities of the M4 chipset, as well as enhanced support for external displays. Other than these adjustments, it’s improbable that Apple will make any further modifications. The MacBook design has stayed largely the same for several versions, and it's anticipated that the Air will not have any additional ports. It will continue to offer the same 13" and 15" size options.