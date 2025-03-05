Tim Cook teases new Apple product with ‘There’s something in the Air’ video

In a recent post on social media platform X, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a video hinting at an upcoming product launch. The video features the phrase "There's something in the air," suggesting a highly anticipated debut of the MacBook Air equipped with the new M4 chip. This will mark Apple's second product launch in 2025, following the introduction of the iPhone 16e, which is the most budget-friendly option in the iPhone 16 line-up.

M4 Apple MacBook Air teased by Tim Cook: Everything you need to know

Apple is reportedly looking to unveil an upgraded MacBook Air series, likely phasing out the MacBook Air M2. While the revamped MacBook Air is expected to take center stage, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted in his weekly newsletter that Apple might also reveal a new version of the iPad Air during this event. The iPad Air M3 is anticipated to succeed the current iPad Air M2.