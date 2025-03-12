iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series will likely feature a 2K display and a 7,000mAh battery

The iQOO Neo 10 series and iQOO 13 were unveiled in the last quarter of the previous year, and iQOO is reportedly developing the iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series smartphones. Though the Vivo sub-brand has yet to officially confirm these devices, rumors have surfaced regarding their display and battery specifications. Both the iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are anticipated to offer substantial upgrades compared to their predecessors, including 2K resolution displays.

iQOO 15 & Neo 11 Series: Major Upgrades Coming in 2025

According to tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo, both series are expected to launch by the end of 2025. The iQOO 15 lineup is likely to feature the standard iQOO 15 and an iQOO 15 Pro version, while the iQOO Neo 11 series is expected to include the base iQOO Neo 11 and its Pro variant. The iQOO 15 series is rumored to incorporate a 2K resolution display, complete with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and an anti-reflective (AR) coating.