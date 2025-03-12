iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series will likely feature a 2K display and a 7,000mAh battery
The iQOO Neo 10 series and iQOO 13 were unveiled in the last quarter of the previous year, and iQOO is reportedly developing the iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series smartphones. Though the Vivo sub-brand has yet to officially confirm these devices, rumors have surfaced regarding their display and battery specifications. Both the iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are anticipated to offer substantial upgrades compared to their predecessors, including 2K resolution displays.
iQOO 15 & Neo 11 Series: Major Upgrades Coming in 2025
According to tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo, both series are expected to launch by the end of 2025. The iQOO 15 lineup is likely to feature the standard iQOO 15 and an iQOO 15 Pro version, while the iQOO Neo 11 series is expected to include the base iQOO Neo 11 and its Pro variant. The iQOO 15 series is rumored to incorporate a 2K resolution display, complete with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and an anti-reflective (AR) coating.
The iQOO 15 series is also expected to come equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery, marking a significant upgrade from the iQOO 13, which was released in India with a 6,000mAh battery (and a 6,150mAh battery variant in China).
Furthermore, the iQOO Neo 11 series is speculated to sport a similar 2K resolution display and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. In contrast, previous Neo models featured 1.5K displays. The upcoming Neo series is also believed to include a 7,000mAh battery and may forgo a metal middle frame. For comparison, the iQOO Neo 10 series has a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W charging.
Recent leaks indicate that the iQOO 15 Pro could come with a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO OLED display, likely sourced from Samsung Display Company (SDC). This model might also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and include enhanced periscope zoom camera capabilities.