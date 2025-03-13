Microsoft reportedly collaborating with OEMs on its Xbox handheld

One of the main focuses will be the incorporation of Windows 11’s "device-aware" capabilities to enhance the gaming experience on handheld devices. Furthermore, it's anticipated that Keenan will minimize the impact of third-party OEM bloatware, a common drawback in competitors like the Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally. Microsoft may also include features within the Xbox Game Bar to manage power settings, fan speeds, and other system controls, improving usability for users navigating with a controller.

It appears that future Xbox consoles will be increasingly aligned with Windows, streamlining the process for developers porting games from PC. They will also maintain backwards compatibility with older Xbox games. Xbox president Sarah Bond previously highlighted a dedicated project team aimed at facilitating both backwards and forwards compatibility for existing Xbox titles.

Xbox lead Phil Spencer has hinted at providing support for third-party storefronts on Xbox hardware, including platforms like the Epic Game Store, GOG, itch.io, and Steam. There are also indications that AI will play a role in the next generation, as well as enhancements to Xbox cloud capabilities. Additionally, Microsoft's new controllers will feature direct-to-cloud connectivity, allowing players to switch between devices more seamlessly.