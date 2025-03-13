Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G India Launch: Key features, design, colours revealed

OPPO has announced the upcoming release of its F29 series 5G smartphones in India, slated for March 20. The series will consist of two models: the F29 5G and the F29 Pro 5G. In anticipation of the launch, OPPO has unveiled the designs and confirmed several key specifications, including battery capacity, charging speeds, and storage options.

Both models feature a flat-frame design with a seamlessly integrated display. On the back, they are equipped with a triple-camera setup with an LED flash, arranged symmetrically within the camera module. The camera module on the Pro variant has a more rounded design compared to the standard model.

What are the colour options for Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G?

In terms of color options, the OPPO F29 5G will be available in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue, while the F29 Pro 5G will come in Granite Black and Marble White. OPPO has revealed that the F29 Pro 5G will offer up to 12GB of RAM, while the standard F29 5G will have 8GB of RAM. Both models will provide up to 256GB of internal storage.