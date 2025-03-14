AirPods Pro 3, M5 iPad, M5 MacBook Pro: Expected releases from Apple's fall calendar

In recent years, Apple has completely revamped its product lineup. This includes shifting the Mac from Intel processors to its own silicon, launching the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, adding a Plus variant to the iPhone series, and unveiling a new product category with the Vision Pro headset.

What are the expected Apple product launches known or rumored for 2025?

Apple's recent product launches, including the iPhone 16e and the MacBook Air equipped with the M4 chip, signify an active season for the company. Traditionally, autumn brings a wave of new software updates alongside flagship iPhone releases and various product announcements. Looking ahead to 2025, experts suggest that Apple's launch lineup will be particularly expansive, featuring the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra, M5 MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K, and more.