AirPods Pro 3, M5 iPad, M5 MacBook Pro: Expected releases from Apple's fall calendar

In recent years, Apple has completely revamped its product lineup. This includes shifting the Mac from Intel processors to its own silicon, launching the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, adding a Plus variant to the iPhone series, and unveiling a new product category with the Vision Pro headset.
Apple's recent product launches, including the iPhone 16e and the MacBook Air equipped with the M4 chip, signify an active season for the company. Traditionally, autumn brings a wave of new software updates alongside flagship iPhone releases and various product announcements. Looking ahead to 2025, experts suggest that Apple's launch lineup will be particularly expansive, featuring the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra, M5 MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K, and more.
This year's software updates are also highly anticipated, especially with the expected arrival of iOS 19, which is rumored to include a substantial redesign. The initial preview will take place at WWDC in June, with the new OS rolling out alongside the latest devices. According to tech analyst Mark Gurman, iOS 19 is expected to deliver the most significant visual update to iPhone software since the overhaul seen in iOS 7 back in 2013. Although previous speculations about a major iOS redesign have surfaced, Gurman's report lends considerable credibility to the idea of a dramatic change in 2025.
As anticipation builds around a potential iOS overhaul, discussions often revolve around major visual transformations of the iPhone interface. Recent iPhone upgrades have appeared incremental, but the upcoming iPhone 17 series promises to break that trend. Notably, the introduction of the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air suggests a fresh design direction.
Additionally, Apple is said to be updating the iPhone 17 Pro models, particularly enhancing the camera system with a redesigned camera bump. There is also speculation about a potential rebranding of the high-end model as the iPhone 17 Ultra, further elevating Apple's premium offerings. While the iPhone 17 and iOS 19 are expected to capture the most attention, Apple has a variety of other significant product updates planned for the fall, as reported by 9to5Mac
Expected Apple releases include AirPods Pro 3 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple Watch Series 11 M5 MacBook Pro New Apple TV 4K HomePod mini 2 Apple Watch SE 3. Rumors are circulating about the impending release of an M5 iPad Pro. With a revamped iOS, a new approach to the iPhone lineup, and a variety of new devices, Apple's upcoming fall launch season appears to be one of its most ambitious in years. Whether it involves a pioneering iPhone or a state-of-the-art Apple Watch, the company seems ready to redefine innovation once more.