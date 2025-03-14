OnePlus 13T leak hints at a compact phone, which could be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite phone

Photography enthusiasts will likely appreciate the dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. While it might not include a periscope lens like larger models, it is still expected to deliver impressive photo quality. There may also be a redesign of the camera module, moving away from the traditional circular design associated with previous models. Another rumored change involves replacing the Alert Slider with a customizable 'Magic Cube' key that could offer various functions.

In terms of launch and pricing, the OnePlus 13T/13 Mini is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2025, possibly in May. While no official pricing details have been released yet, leaks indicate it could be one of the more affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite devices, presenting a great option for those looking for high-end performance at a lower price point.

This suggests that OnePlus's move toward compact flagship phones is a response to a growing market demand for smaller, high-performance devices, similar to efforts by other brands like OPPO. If these rumors prove accurate, the OnePlus 13T/13 Mini may set a benchmark for others in the industry. As always, the best way to confirm details will be through an official announcement from OnePlus.