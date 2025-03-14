OnePlus 13T leak hints at a compact phone, which could be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite phone

OnePlus is reportedly developing a new compact flagship smartphone, tentatively named the OnePlus 13T or OnePlus 13 Mini. This device is expected to deliver top-tier performance in a compact and durable design, catering to fans seeking powerful yet smaller smartphones. Rumors suggest it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, potentially making it the most affordable option with such a high-performance chipset.
Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has hinted at this upcoming device, using a specific emoji in a Weibo post that likely references the OnePlus 13T (or OnePlus 13 Mini). It is said to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for crisp visuals and seamless scrolling. Additionally, the phone may come equipped with a substantial 6,000mAh battery, providing long-lasting performance without the need for frequent charging. The design is expected to be appealing, with a metal frame and glass back.
Photography enthusiasts will likely appreciate the dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. While it might not include a periscope lens like larger models, it is still expected to deliver impressive photo quality. There may also be a redesign of the camera module, moving away from the traditional circular design associated with previous models. Another rumored change involves replacing the Alert Slider with a customizable 'Magic Cube' key that could offer various functions.
In terms of launch and pricing, the OnePlus 13T/13 Mini is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2025, possibly in May. While no official pricing details have been released yet, leaks indicate it could be one of the more affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite devices, presenting a great option for those looking for high-end performance at a lower price point.
This suggests that OnePlus's move toward compact flagship phones is a response to a growing market demand for smaller, high-performance devices, similar to efforts by other brands like OPPO. If these rumors prove accurate, the OnePlus 13T/13 Mini may set a benchmark for others in the industry. As always, the best way to confirm details will be through an official announcement from OnePlus.