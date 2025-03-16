The biggest titles coming to GDC 2025: Showcases, updates and reveals

This year’s Game Developers Conference is set to include over 700 speaker sessions and attract up to 30,000 attendees. Stephenie Hawkins, the event director for GDC, mentioned in an interview that expo passes are selling well, experiencing double-digit growth in ticket sales for the expo floor. While GDC is not predicting a specific attendance figure, last year’s event saw approximately 30,000 participants.

For many years, GDC has been a platform for developers to present the latest updates from the industry.

This year, a range of AAA and indie games will be released at the event, featuring sessions at GDC and exhibits on the expo floor. Attendees can anticipate exclusive announcements and in-depth insights into the creation of some of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Let’s look at some of the biggest games, which would be a part of the GDC

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Release Date: March 20)

Ubisoft's newest entry into the realm of Assassins and Templars transports players to Feudal Japan, where a ninja assassin and an iconic samurai forge a fateful alliance to herald a new era for the nation. This expansive open-world game presented numerous rendering challenges, which Technical Artist Nicolas Lopez will elaborate on during his presentation titled "Rendering Assassin's Creed Shadows." If you're curious about the game's musical score and the unique Priority-Based Music System developed for the franchise, don't miss the insightful discussion led by members of Ubisoft's music team.