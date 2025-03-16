The biggest titles coming to GDC 2025: Showcases, updates and reveals

This year’s Game Developers Conference is set to include over 700 speaker sessions and attract up to 30,000 attendees. Stephenie Hawkins, the event director for GDC, mentioned in an interview that expo passes are selling well, experiencing double-digit growth in ticket sales for the expo floor. While GDC is not predicting a specific attendance figure, last year’s event saw approximately 30,000 participants.
For many years, GDC has been a platform for developers to present the latest updates from the industry.
This year, a range of AAA and indie games will be released at the event, featuring sessions at GDC and exhibits on the expo floor. Attendees can anticipate exclusive announcements and in-depth insights into the creation of some of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Let’s look at some of the biggest games, which would be a part of the GDC
Assassin's Creed Shadows (Release Date: March 20)
Ubisoft's newest entry into the realm of Assassins and Templars transports players to Feudal Japan, where a ninja assassin and an iconic samurai forge a fateful alliance to herald a new era for the nation. This expansive open-world game presented numerous rendering challenges, which Technical Artist Nicolas Lopez will elaborate on during his presentation titled "Rendering Assassin's Creed Shadows." If you're curious about the game's musical score and the unique Priority-Based Music System developed for the franchise, don't miss the insightful discussion led by members of Ubisoft's music team.
Split Fiction (Release Date: March 6)
Hazelight Studios is back with another thrilling co-op experience, Split Fiction, which follows two writers ensnared in the worlds they have created. The acclaimed team behind It Takes Two will host two talks at GDC: one focusing on the coding framework of Split Fiction and another on how they incorporate gameplay features, while the second session will explore the use of sound and music to enhance the experience of two simultaneous narrative threads.
Avowed
Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, which launched in February 2025, is the latest first-person RPG from the creators of The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas. Set in the fantasy realm of Eora, players navigate through conflict, intrigue, and ancient secrets. QA Lead David Benefield will discuss the QA team's approach to the game’s branching narratives, while producers Kaitlin Long and Daniel Chamberlin will reveal insights into the extensive voice-over process, which featured over 45,000 lines recorded in just six months.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Warhorse Studios captures hearts with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the sequel to their acclaimed 2018 title. This engaging action RPG, set in 15th-century Medieval Europe, is being celebrated for its open world, dynamic storytelling, and interactive non-player characters (NPCs). At this year's Game AI Summit, AI Programmer Matej Marko and his team will share how they utilized Goal Oriented Action Planning and Modular Behavior Trees to craft NPC behaviors
ASTRO BOT
In 2024, Team ASOBI delighted fans with ASTRO BOT, a 3D platformer released to celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. This game pays tribute to the diverse characters and worlds from PlayStation's extensive lineup and has received seven nominations at the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards. Team ASOBI will host four sessions at GDC 2025, offering a deep dive into the development process, including insights from Nicolas Doucet, a veteran of Sony Interactive Entertainment, on topics such as the initial pitch, early prototypes, level design, and balancing appeal for both gamers and families.
Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong, an action RPG inspired by Chinese mythology and the classic Journey to the West, has won the admiration of both players and critics, earning seven nominations at the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards. An NVIDIA Distinguished Engineer will present at GDC 2025, sharing advanced insights into the implementation of full ray tracing technology in Black Myth: Wukong.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH
SQUARE ENIX's acclaimed remake of the FINAL FANTASY VII trilogy will be featured at GDC, where Battle Director Teruki Endo will provide an in-depth analysis of the challenges faced in creating an innovative battle system for this beloved franchise. Discover how this classic entry has been revitalized for a new generation.
Sid Meier's Civilization VII
The renowned strategy game series has returned with a new installment that challenges players to build the greatest empire in history. GDC will host several discussions addressing various aspects of developing this highly awaited title, covering everything from narrative strategies for historical recreation to blending procedural environment art with traditional game art techniques to craft a believable and immersive world