How much will NASA pay Sunita Williams for her unexpected 9-month space stay?

According to retired NASA astronaut Cady Coleman, astronauts do not receive special overtime pay. As federal employees, their time spent in space is treated like any regular work trip on Earth. They continue to earn their standard salary, with NASA covering their food and living costs aboard the ISS.

The only extra pay they receive is a minor daily stipend for incidental expenses, reportedly about $4 (Rs 347) per day, as Coleman shared with Washingtonian.

For context, during her 159-day mission in 2010-11, Coleman earned approximately $636 (over Rs 55,000) in additional pay. By following the same calculation, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have each spent over 287 days in space, are expected to receive around $1,148 (about Rs 1 lakh) each as extra compensation. NASA has clarified that the astronauts are not considered "stranded" since they are actively engaged in work aboard the ISS.

Regarding Sunita Williams' potential earnings, both she and Butch Wilmore are classified as GS-15 employees, the highest rank in the General Schedule (GS) system for federal employees. GS-15 salaries range from $125,133 to $162,672 annually (approximately Rs 1.08 crore to Rs 1.41 crore).

For their extended nine-month duration on the ISS, Williams and Wilmore will earn a prorated salary between $93,850 and $122,004 (approximately Rs 81 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore). Including the incidental pay of $1,148 (around Rs 1 lakh), their total expected earnings for the mission will be between $94,998 and $123,152 (approximately Rs 82 lakh to Rs 1.06 crore).