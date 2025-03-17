Pixel 9a unboxing video leaked ahead of March 19 launch; find more details

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to launch on March 19, and just days before the event, an unboxing video has surfaced online, revealing important design and specification details of this mid-range device from Google. Popular YouTuber Sahil Karoul shared the video, providing insight into what to expect from the upcoming Pixel A series phone.

Viral Pixel 9a unboxing video reveals key specs and design

One of the most significant changes showcased in the video is the Pixel 9a's flat rear panel, which no longer features the pronounced camera bump seen in previous Pixel models. This shift in design gives the Pixel 9a a more streamlined and minimalistic look, deviating from Google's usual aesthetic. Additionally, the phone sports a flat frame, which is similar to Apple's iPhone. However, the large bezels surrounding the 6.3-inch display may disappoint some users, as they give the phone an outdated appearance compared to other mid-range offerings in 2025.