Pixel 9a unboxing video leaked ahead of March 19 launch; find more details

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to launch on March 19, and just days before the event, an unboxing video has surfaced online, revealing important design and specification details of this mid-range device from Google. Popular YouTuber Sahil Karoul shared the video, providing insight into what to expect from the upcoming Pixel A series phone.
One of the most significant changes showcased in the video is the Pixel 9a's flat rear panel, which no longer features the pronounced camera bump seen in previous Pixel models. This shift in design gives the Pixel 9a a more streamlined and minimalistic look, deviating from Google's usual aesthetic. Additionally, the phone sports a flat frame, which is similar to Apple's iPhone. However, the large bezels surrounding the 6.3-inch display may disappoint some users, as they give the phone an outdated appearance compared to other mid-range offerings in 2025.
In terms of performance, the video highlights that the Pixel 9a is equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chipset. Karoul executes various benchmarks and gaming tests, revealing that the phone delivers respectable performance without any noticeable overheating. The camera's optical image stabilization (OIS) receives praise as well, performing well in both photography and videography.
The Pixel 9a is also expected to include a larger battery compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, which has a 4500mAh capacity. The upcoming model is rumoured to feature a 5,100mAh battery.
While the video does not disclose pricing information, prior leaks indicate that Google might maintain the base price for the 128GB model in the US at $499 (approximately Rs 43,100), while the 256GB version could see a slight increase to $599 (around Rs 51,800). In India, the Pixel 8a debuted at Rs 52,999, so the Pixel 9a is anticipated to be priced similarly if Google follows its typical pricing strategy.