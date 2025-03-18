Google signs $32 billion deal to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz

The decision to acquire Wiz is a direct response to the changing cybersecurity landscape driven by the rising adoption of AI and cloud technologies. Google noted that by incorporating Wiz's services, it will not only enhance security within its own cloud platforms but also ensure compatibility with major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

This transaction addresses the rising cybersecurity threats and emphasizes the need for solid security frameworks in businesses globally. It's worth mentioning that Google's previous offer of $23 billion in 2024 faced delays due to antitrust concerns, illustrating the regulatory obstacles that large tech companies encounter when trying to expand.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, emphasized that the company's enduring commitment to security has played a crucial role in establishing its leadership in online safety. With the acquisition of Wiz, Google aims to fortify its security solutions for cloud-based enterprises and broaden the options available to customers regarding cloud service providers.

“Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers. Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds,” Pichai said.