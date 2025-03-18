Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G launch in India: Here's what you need to know

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: What to expect

The company has confirmed that the P3 Ultra smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chip, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. They also revealed that it has partnered with video game developer Krafton to optimise the phone's performance for the Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) game. It also features several other gaming-centric features such as bypass charging when playing, while connected to power.

The company has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 1.5K resolution quad-curved display with touch sampling rate up to 2500Hz. For imaging, the P3 Ultra will get a 50MP (Sony IMX896) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back. The phone will come equipped with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The phone will have a storage of up to 256GB UFS 3.1.

The Realme P3 5G will be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Like the other variant, it will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery, and will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.