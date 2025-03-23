WhatsApp will soon let Android users share motion photos in chats and groups; find more details

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to share motion photos within chats and channels. This is based on information provided by a feature tracker. The Meta-owned messaging platform is set to introduce a capability that lets users send a brief video clip along with audio and a still image, captured by certain smartphones when taking a photo. This feature was observed in development in the latest beta version of the app for Android devices, while iPhone users will eventually be able to view these as Live Photos on WhatsApp for iOS.
According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working to implement the sharing of motion pictures in individual chats, group chats, and channels. The feature was initially detected in the WhatsApp beta for the Android update version 2.25.8.12, which is being gradually rolled out to beta testers through the Play Store. However, users won't be able to utilize the feature just yet, as it is still under development.
Motion photos are a feature that can be captured through the camera app on select Android smartphones. When a user takes a motion photo (referred to as Top Shot on Google Pixel devices), the smartphone records a short video clip with accompanying audio alongside the still image. The iOS counterpart of this feature is termed Live Photos. The feature tracker managed to enable support for this upcoming feature and provided a screenshot of the new media picker (accessible to beta testers), which displays a new icon situated in the top right corner of the pop-up card next to the HD button.
Once this feature is activated, users with Android smartphones will be able to send motion photos to other users. Currently, these images are sent as static pictures, but an upcoming version of WhatsApp is expected to facilitate the sharing of motion pictures (or Live Photos on iOS) within chats or on channels. While the capturing of motion photos is limited to specific Android smartphone models, WhatsApp is planning to allow recipients on unsupported devices to view these images. This indicates that the app will likely accommodate viewing capabilities for these images on all Android phones, and iOS users will perceive them as a Live Photo. Once the feature is ready for testing, it will first be made available to beta testers on the Android platform before a wider rollout to all users in the stable release.