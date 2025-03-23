WhatsApp will soon let Android users share motion photos in chats and groups; find more details

Motion photos are a feature that can be captured through the camera app on select Android smartphones. When a user takes a motion photo (referred to as Top Shot on Google Pixel devices), the smartphone records a short video clip with accompanying audio alongside the still image. The iOS counterpart of this feature is termed Live Photos. The feature tracker managed to enable support for this upcoming feature and provided a screenshot of the new media picker (accessible to beta testers), which displays a new icon situated in the top right corner of the pop-up card next to the HD button.

Once this feature is activated, users with Android smartphones will be able to send motion photos to other users. Currently, these images are sent as static pictures, but an upcoming version of WhatsApp is expected to facilitate the sharing of motion pictures (or Live Photos on iOS) within chats or on channels. While the capturing of motion photos is limited to specific Android smartphone models, WhatsApp is planning to allow recipients on unsupported devices to view these images. This indicates that the app will likely accommodate viewing capabilities for these images on all Android phones, and iOS users will perceive them as a Live Photo. Once the feature is ready for testing, it will first be made available to beta testers on the Android platform before a wider rollout to all users in the stable release.