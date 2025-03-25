Google admits to deleting Maps Timeline data; here’s how to restore it

A few months ago, Google made changes to the Timeline feature in Google Maps, allowing users to store their location history either on their devices or through an encrypted cloud backup.

Earlier this month, however, several users reported that their Timeline data had unexpectedly vanished. In response, Google acknowledged the issue and emailed affected users to confirm it.

Did Google delete Maps timeline data for some users?

As reported by Android Authority and shared by a Reddit user named sweepernosweeping, the email indicated that a "technical issue" led to the deletion of Timeline data for some individuals. This user mentioned that they lost their Timeline data for the past two weeks. Google informed impacted users that they could attempt to restore their Timeline data from the cloud backup. To do this, users need to update Google Maps to the latest version and then open the app.