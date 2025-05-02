GTA 6 delayed to 2026; here's the confirmed release date

Rockstar Games has announcey that the release of GTA 6 has been postponed and will now release on May 26, 2026. The highly anticipated title, first announced in December 2023, was originally scheduled for launch in Fall 2025, a timeline that was repeatedly confirmed by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company.

While GTA 6 now has an official release date, Rockstar did not release a new trailer or screenshots from the game. However, they assured fans that more information about the game will be shared “soon.”

GTA 6 delayed by a year; here's when it will release in 2026

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026,” Rockstar stated in its sole official update regarding GTA 6 since its announcement. “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” the studio added.