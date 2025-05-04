Chinese company comes up with compact, coin-sized nuclear battery that lasts 50 years

Although the battery's current energy output is relatively low, making it unsuitable for charging devices like smartphones or cameras, the BV100 is not merely a laboratory concept. Betavolt is already in the process of mass-producing these batteries for use in electronics such as medical equipment and aerospace devices.

BV100 operates using a radioactive nickel isotope that undergoes decay into stable copper, eliminating the need for charging or maintenance for five decades, presenting a compelling alternative to traditional energy solutions.

Betavolt's creation represents a notable advancement in the application of nuclear power, holding the potential to impact a wide range of technologies, from medical equipment to small drones. The battery functions by utilizing the decay of the radioactive isotope nickel-63, which is contained within a core measuring only two microns in thickness.

This core is positioned between diamond semiconductors that effectively transform the energy released during decay into electrical power. The compact BV100 delivers 100 microwatts of power at 3 volts, and its modular nature allows for scalability; multiple units can be combined to achieve higher power outputs, making it adaptable for diverse applications.