Chinese company comes up with compact, coin-sized nuclear battery that lasts 50 years

Battery technology has advanced significantly in recent times and breakthroughs like Ford's LMR battery technology has even made it to the headlines. While contemporary cells generally offer longer lifespans, the idea of batteries lasting over a decade on a single charge might seem like something from science fiction.
However, this could soon become a reality. As per recent reports, a Chinese company, Betavolt recently unveiled a small, coin-sized battery powered by nuclear energy. This battery, called BV100, utilizes Nickel-63 as its radioactive source and is estimated to last for up to 50 years on a single charge!
Although the battery's current energy output is relatively low, making it unsuitable for charging devices like smartphones or cameras, the BV100 is not merely a laboratory concept. Betavolt is already in the process of mass-producing these batteries for use in electronics such as medical equipment and aerospace devices.
BV100 operates using a radioactive nickel isotope that undergoes decay into stable copper, eliminating the need for charging or maintenance for five decades, presenting a compelling alternative to traditional energy solutions.
Betavolt's creation represents a notable advancement in the application of nuclear power, holding the potential to impact a wide range of technologies, from medical equipment to small drones. The battery functions by utilizing the decay of the radioactive isotope nickel-63, which is contained within a core measuring only two microns in thickness.
This core is positioned between diamond semiconductors that effectively transform the energy released during decay into electrical power. The compact BV100 delivers 100 microwatts of power at 3 volts, and its modular nature allows for scalability; multiple units can be combined to achieve higher power outputs, making it adaptable for diverse applications.
As the emitter naturally decays, it releases high-speed electrons that strike the absorber. This interaction creates an "electron-hole" pair, resulting in a small but consistent output of usable electrical energy. To ensure that harmful beta particles do not leak, Betavolt employs a thin layer of aluminum.
While these nuclear batteries do not generate the same level of energy as conventional batteries, the modest electrical current they produce can power low-energy electronics for potentially a century or more. Furthermore, while they may not replace the batteries in our smartphones, these nuclear batteries are well-suited for applications such as planetary rovers, sensors deployed in the ocean, and could even be beneficial for pacemakers.